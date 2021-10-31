5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.60 million.
VNP stock opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$251.14 million and a PE ratio of 73.33.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
