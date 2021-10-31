5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.60 million.

VNP stock opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$251.14 million and a PE ratio of 73.33.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

