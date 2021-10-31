Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

