Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY opened at $73.74 on Thursday. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $579.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.