Idorsia’s (IDRSF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IDRSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Idorsia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Idorsia currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

IDRSF opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

