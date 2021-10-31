Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.79 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 76.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

