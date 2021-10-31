Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at KGI Securities

KGI Securities lowered shares of Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Ning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LNNGY opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.52 and a beta of 0.93. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $348.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.72.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

