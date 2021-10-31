Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 2,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 718,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

About Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.