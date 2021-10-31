Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report sales of $37.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.54 million and the lowest is $33.00 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $26.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $139.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.82 million to $148.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $207.81 million, with estimates ranging from $179.20 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NYSE LADR opened at $12.00 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $47,132,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $12,443,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after buying an additional 954,106 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 49.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 408,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 352,122 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

