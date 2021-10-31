Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Getinge from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a $41.32 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Getinge stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

