Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $83.79 on Friday. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.