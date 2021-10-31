Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in October

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VLPNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Voestalpine stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

