Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.97

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 1627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.6606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

