Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.47

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 997607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.61.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,328,510 shares of company stock worth $86,168,466 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

