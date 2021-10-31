Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.47

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 997607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.61.
RVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43.
In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,328,510 shares of company stock worth $86,168,466 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
