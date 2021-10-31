Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.15

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 1793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire purchased 2,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,669 shares of company stock valued at $30,763,611 in the last three months. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

