Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $548.00

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $548.00 and last traded at $547.69, with a volume of 5367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $537.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

