SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 462,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 2,493,891 shares.The stock last traded at $41.98 and had previously closed at $41.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

