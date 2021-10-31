Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $902.45 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 225,819 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

