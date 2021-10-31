Analysts Anticipate Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will announce sales of $9.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta will report full year sales of $34.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Volta.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volta stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Volta as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTA opened at $8.14 on Friday. Volta has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

