Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.84.

ARCC stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

