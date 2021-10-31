Raymond James Lowers ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target to $49.00

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.21. ATN International has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.