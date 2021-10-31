Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.11 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Avnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

