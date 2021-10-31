Fmr LLC Acquires 88,300 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 302,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 218,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 765,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

