Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.19% of Exterran worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

