InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $5,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $3,328,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.