Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 420,881 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ING Groep by 196.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

