Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 982 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Alexander’s worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $278.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.41 and its 200 day moving average is $271.79. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.48 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

