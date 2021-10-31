Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at UBS Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

