Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

AE stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $486.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

