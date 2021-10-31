Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.63 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,517,171 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

KGC stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

