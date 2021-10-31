Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 990.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $642.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

