Legal & General Group Plc Takes $70,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,586,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,134,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,714,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

OGN opened at $36.75 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

