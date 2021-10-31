Legal & General Group Plc Buys 341 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $97.59 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $426,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

