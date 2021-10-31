Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATO. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

GATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

