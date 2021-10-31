Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CEO Sells $1,381,560.30 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STL opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

