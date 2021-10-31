TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
