TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

