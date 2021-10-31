Bank of Montreal Can Buys 265 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

RPV opened at $79.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27.

