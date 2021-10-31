JMP Securities Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $48.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.22.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

