Bank of Montreal Can Has $245,000 Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PetMed Express by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

