Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $47.72 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.
In other Agilysys news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
