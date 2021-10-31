Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $47.72 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

