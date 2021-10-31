Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,839,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 110,007 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SXC opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

