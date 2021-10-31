Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 160.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

