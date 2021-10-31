Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 6.79. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 474,377 shares of company stock worth $1,564,169. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.82% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

