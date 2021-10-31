Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

