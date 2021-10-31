Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $346,000.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $308.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $229.86 and a 12-month high of $321.48.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.