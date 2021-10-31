JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after buying an additional 678,201 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 621,800 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.