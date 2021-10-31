JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,181 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NESR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,014,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 157,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 499,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.83. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

