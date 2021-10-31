Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.52.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.53.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.