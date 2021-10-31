Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

