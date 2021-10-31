JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 58,685 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,099,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

