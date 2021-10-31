Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 511 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in IDT were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 5,774.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IDT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

Shares of IDT stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.16. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.